Mighty close, mighty fine, Defiance Tinora wore a victory shine after clipping Paulding 49-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Paulding authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Defiance Tinora at the end of the first quarter.
Mighty close, mighty fine, Defiance Tinora wore a victory shine after clipping Paulding 49-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Paulding authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Defiance Tinora at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Panthers controlled the pace, taking a 24-18 lead into half.
Paulding darted a close margin over Defiance Tinora as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The fourth quarter was decisive for the Rams, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-46 scoring margin.
Last season, Paulding and Defiance Tinora faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Paulding High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Paulding faced off against Stryker . For more, click here. Defiance Tinora took on Edon on Feb. 17 at Defiance Tinora High School. Click here for a recap.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.