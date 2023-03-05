Dayton Dunbar's convoy passes Cincinnati Woodward Mar 5, 2023 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dayton Dunbar knocked off Cincinnati Woodward 72-59 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 5.The first quarter gave Dayton Dunbar a 7-5 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.The Wolverines' shooting moved in front for a 27-21 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.Dayton Dunbar moved to a 49-37 lead heading into the final quarter.The Wolverines held on with a 23-22 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.Last season, Dayton Dunbar and Cincinnati Woodward faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Dayton Dunbar High School. For results, click here.In recent action on Feb. 23, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian . For results, click here. Dayton Dunbar took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Feb. 24 at Dayton Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cincinnati Woodward High School Dayton Dunbar High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival headlines statewide events Martin "Marty" Moritz One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund March 4: Ohio high school boys basketball tournament roundup Ashland County woman convicted of animal cruelty sentenced to jail, but time won't start until Aug. Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event