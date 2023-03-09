Dayton Chaminade-Julienne denies Columbus Bishop Watterson's challenge Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dayton Chaminade-Julienne turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-45 win over Columbus Bishop Watterson in Ohio boys basketball on March 9.Dayton Chaminade-Julienne moved in front of Columbus Bishop Watterson 16-14 to begin the second quarter.Dayton Chaminade-Julienne fought to a 28-23 halftime margin at Columbus Bishop Watterson's expense.Dayton Chaminade-Julienne moved to a 45-31 lead heading into the final quarter.Dayton Chaminade-Julienne's advantage was wide enough to weather Columbus Bishop Watterson's 14-12 margin in the fourth quarter.The last time Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Columbus Bishop Watterson played in a 66-46 game on March 13, 2021.In recent action on March 5, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Caledonia River Valley on March 4 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dayton Chaminade-julienne High School Columbus Bishop Watterson High School Ohio Basketball Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Ontario planning commission forwards Culver’s restaurant proposal to City Council One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Event Announcements Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 Mar 11 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11 SOARING with Help, Hope and Healing Mansfield Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $40.00 Mar 11 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $15-$39 See more / Submit an event