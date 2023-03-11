Dayton Centerville slips past Fairfield Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dayton Centerville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fairfield 63-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 11.Last season, Dayton Centerville and Fairfield faced off on March 12, 2022 at Fairfield High School.In recent action on March 4, Fairfield faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Dayton Centerville took on Cincinnati Anderson on March 4 at Dayton Centerville High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fairfield High School Dayton Centerville High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event