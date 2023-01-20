Cuyahoga Heights took full advantage of overtime to trip Kirtland 52-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20.
Cuyahoga Heights jumped in front of Kirtland 14-9 to begin the second quarter.
Cuyahoga Heights took full advantage of overtime to trip Kirtland 52-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20.
Cuyahoga Heights jumped in front of Kirtland 14-9 to begin the second quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Hornets got within 21-17.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cuyahoga Heights and Kirtland locked in a 29-29 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Wolves and the Hornets locked in a 44-44 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Cuyahoga Heights, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 first overtime period, too.
Last season, Cuyahoga Heights and Kirtland faced off on January 21, 2022 at Kirtland High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Cuyahoga Heights faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Kirtland took on Chardon NDCL on January 14 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of North Central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage!For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.