Columbus Bishop Ready takes victory lap past Zanesville Maysville Mar 9, 2023

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Columbus Bishop Ready turned out the lights on Zanesville Maysville 61-38 in Ohio boys basketball action on March 9.The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 11-5 lead over Zanesville Maysville.The Silver Knights opened a lopsided 29-11 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.Columbus Bishop Ready steamrolled to a 46-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Silver Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.In recent action on March 4, Zanesville Maysville faced off against East Liverpool and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Eastmoor on March 4 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.