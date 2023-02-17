Columbus Bishop Hartley had no answers as Columbus Bishop Ready compiled a 68-45 victory at Columbus Bishop Hartley on Feb. 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Columbus Bishop Ready darted in front of Columbus Bishop Hartley 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Silver Knights' offense darted in front for a 28-16 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.
Columbus Bishop Ready stormed to a 47-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks outpointed the Silver Knights 23-21 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.