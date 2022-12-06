Columbus Bishop Ready charged Plain City Jonathan Alder and collected a 57-41 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 17-11 advantage over Plain City Jonathan Alder through the first quarter.
The Silver Knights opened a towering 33-18 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.
Plain City Jonathan Alder fought back in the third quarter to make it 40-31.
There was no room for doubt as the Silver Knights added to their advantage with a 17-10 margin in the closing period.
