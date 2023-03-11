Columbus Africentric pushes over South Point Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbus Africentric had its hands full but finally brushed off South Point 55-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 11.Columbus Africentric opened with a 11-10 advantage over South Point through the first quarter.The Nubians registered a 20-18 advantage at halftime over the Pointers.Columbus Africentric roared to a 46-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Nubians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Pointers' 11-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.In recent action on March 2, Columbus Africentric faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and South Point took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on March 5 at South Point High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Columbus Africentric South Point High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Computer Science Games And Toys Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event