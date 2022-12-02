Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cleveland St. Ignatius did exactly that with a 71-41 win against Gates Mills Gilmour in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2.
The first quarter gave Cleveland St. Ignatius a 15-11 lead over Gates Mills Gilmour.
The Wildcats' shooting darted in front for a 30-18 lead over the Lancers at the half.
Cleveland St. Ignatius steamrolled to a 63-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lancers' 11-8 margin in the fourth quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.