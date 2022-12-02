Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cleveland St. Ignatius did exactly that with a 71-41 win against Gates Mills Gilmour in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2.

The first quarter gave Cleveland St. Ignatius a 15-11 lead over Gates Mills Gilmour.

