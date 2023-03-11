Cleveland Heights Lutheran East manhandles Cuyahoga Heights Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cleveland Heights Lutheran East rolled past Cuyahoga Heights for a comfortable 84-50 victory in Ohio boys basketball on March 11.The first quarter gave Cleveland Heights Lutheran East a 22-8 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.The Falcons' offense thundered in front for a 39-11 lead over the Red Wolves at the intermission.Cuyahoga Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it 58-32.The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-18 edge.In recent action on March 3, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Canfield South Range and Cuyahoga Heights took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Feb. 28 at Cuyahoga Heights High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School Cuyahoga Heights High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Computer Science Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event