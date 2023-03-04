Cleveland Glenville earns solid win over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Cleveland Glenville will take its 58-48 victory over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian authored a promising start, taking a 15-4 advantage over Cleveland Glenville at the end of the first quarter.The Royals took a 26-17 lead over the Tarblooders heading to the half locker room.Cleveland Glenville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-31 lead over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian.The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tarblooders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-17 fourth quarter, too.The last time Cleveland Glenville and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian played in a 75-61 game on March 5, 2022. For results, click here.Recently on Feb. 24, Cleveland Glenville squared off with Parma Padua Franciscan in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cleveland Glenville High School Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Games And Toys The Economy Trending Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event