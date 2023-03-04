Cleveland Garfield Heights collects victory over Cleveland Heights Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Cleveland Garfield Heights will take its 52-42 victory over Cleveland Heights in Ohio boys basketball on March 4.Cleveland Garfield Heights opened with a 17-9 advantage over Cleveland Heights through the first quarter.The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Tigers got within 27-21.The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Cleveland Heights inched back to a 33-30 deficit.The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-12 points differential.Recently on Feb. 25, Cleveland Heights squared off with Avon Lake in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cleveland Garfield Heights High School Cleveland Heights High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Transportation Trending Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event