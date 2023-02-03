It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cincinnati Taft wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-50 over Cincinnati Woodward in Ohio boys basketball action on February 3.
Cincinnati Woodward authored a promising start, taking an 18-10 advantage over Cincinnati Taft at the end of the first quarter.
The Senators kept a 31-19 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Cincinnati Woodward trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 43-37.
The Senators chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs' spirited final-quarter performance.
Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Taft faced off on February 5, 2022 at Cincinnati Taft High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 27, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Withrow . Click here for a recap. Cincinnati Taft took on Cincinnati Western Hills on January 27 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School. For more, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.