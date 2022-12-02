Mighty close, mighty fine, Cincinnati Princeton wore a victory shine after clipping Cincinnati Sycamore 62-57 in Ohio boys basketball on December 2.
Cincinnati Princeton moved in front of Cincinnati Sycamore 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Aviators came from behind to grab the advantage 33-27 at intermission over the Vikings.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore locked in a 46-46 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Vikings, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-11 fourth quarter, too.
