Yes, Cincinnati Moeller looked relaxed while edging Liberty Township Lakota East, but no autographs please after its 51-50 victory on Feb. 25 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Liberty Township Lakota East showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-11 advantage over Cincinnati Moeller as the first quarter ended.
The Thunderhawks climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 28-22 lead at half.
Liberty Township Lakota East moved ahead by earning a 38-36 advantage over Cincinnati Moeller at the end of the third quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Fighting Crusaders, as they climbed out of a hole with a 51-50 scoring margin.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Harrison . For results, click here. Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Withrow on Feb. 21 at Cincinnati Withrow High School. For more, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.