Chillicothe Zane Trace turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 53-39 win over Wheelersburg in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against McArthur Vinton County . For more, click here. Wheelersburg took on Crooksville on Feb. 21 at Wheelersburg High School. For results, click here.

Tags