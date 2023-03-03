Canton Central Catholic squeezes past Creston Norwayne Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canton Central Catholic didn't mind, dispatching Creston Norwayne 59-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.The start wasn't the problem for Creston Norwayne, as it began with a 26-17 edge over Canton Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.The Bobcats took a 34-31 lead over the Crusaders heading to the halftime locker room.Creston Norwayne darted a meager margin over Canton Central Catholic as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.The Crusaders put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 17-10 edge in the final quarter.In recent action on Feb. 24, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Brooklyn . Click here for a recap. Creston Norwayne took on Massillon Tuslaw on Feb. 24 at Creston Norwayne High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Canton Central Catholic High School Creston Norwayne High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Christianity Trade Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Event Announcements Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 See more / Submit an event