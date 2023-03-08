Canal Winchester Harvest Prep escapes New Madison Tri-Village in thin win Mar 8, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Canal Winchester Harvest Prep nipped New Madison Tri-Village 54-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 8.Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.The Warriors' offense jumped in front for a 30-16 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.Canal Winchester Harvest Prep stormed to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.The Patriots rallied with a 19-11 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Warriors prevailed.In recent action on March 2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Worthington Christian . For a full recap, click here. New Madison Tri-Village took on Jamestown Greeneview on March 3 at Jamestown Greeneview High School. Click here for a recap.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Canal Winchester Harvest Prep New Madison Tri-village High School Ohio Basketball Sports Armed Forces School Systems Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Mansfield Christian grad's baseball podcast garners national attention Event Announcements Mar 8 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 8, 2023 Mar 9 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9 Snack & Chats Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Free Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 See more / Submit an event