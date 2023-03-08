Camden Preble Shawnee takes a toll on Casstown Miami East Mar 8, 2023 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Camden Preble Shawnee stretched out and finally snapped Casstown Miami East to earn a 50-40 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.Camden Preble Shawnee drew first blood by forging a 13-10 margin over Casstown Miami East after the first quarter.The Arrows' offense darted in front for a 24-15 lead over the Vikings at halftime.The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Casstown Miami East made it 31-26.The Arrows avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.In recent action on March 2, Casstown Miami East faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont . Click here for a recap. Camden Preble Shawnee took on Cincinnati Seven Hills on March 2 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Casstown Miami East High School Camden Preble Shawnee High School Ohio Basketball Sports The Economy School Systems Technical Terminology Journalism Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Mansfield Christian grad's baseball podcast garners national attention Event Announcements Mar 8 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 8, 2023 Mar 9 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9 Snack & Chats Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Free Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 See more / Submit an event