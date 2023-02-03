Caldwell offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Woodsfield Monroe Central during this 67-47 victory on February 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Caldwell a 23-5 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.
Caldwell offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Woodsfield Monroe Central during this 67-47 victory on February 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Caldwell a 23-5 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.
The Redskins' shooting thundered in front for a 34-13 lead over the Seminoles at the intermission.
Caldwell pulled to a 57-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Seminoles fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Redskins would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell faced off on February 25, 2022 at Caldwell High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 27, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Matamoras Frontier . For a full recap, click here. Caldwell took on Cambridge on January 24 at Cambridge High School. For more, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.