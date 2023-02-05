Boys Basketball Roundup art 1

Antwerp claims close encounter of the winning kind over Van Wert Lincolnview

Antwerp fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-47 victory over Van Wert Lincolnview for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.