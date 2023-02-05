Antwerp claims close encounter of the winning kind over Van Wert Lincolnview
Antwerp fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-47 victory over Van Wert Lincolnview for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Miller City . Click here for a recap. Antwerp took on Pioneer North Central on Jan. 9 at Pioneer North Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
Ashtabula Lakeside sprints past Andover Pymatuning Valley
Andover Pymatuning Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Ashtabula Lakeside prevailed 73-56 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 11, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Conneaut. For more, click here.
Attica Seneca East defeats Arcadia in lopsided affair
Arcadia got no credit and no consideration from Attica Seneca East, which slammed the door 50-28 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Arcadia High.
Recently on Jan. 9, Arcadia squared off with Harrod Allen East in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Bainbridge Paint Valley nips Chillicothe Huntington in taut scare
Bainbridge Paint Valley poked just enough holes in Chillicothe Huntington's defense to garner a taut, 51-49 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Frankfort Adena . For results, click here. Chillicothe Huntington took on Piketon on Jan. 9 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For a full recap, click here.
Batavia dances past Bethel-Tate
Batavia had its hands full but finally brushed off Bethel-Tate 57-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Recently on Jan. 6, Bethel-Tate squared off with Norwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Bloomdale Elmwood severs Van Buren's hopes
Bloomdale Elmwood operated on Van Buren and removed any chance of victory with a 61-48 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Van Buren faced off against Dola Hardin Northern . Click here for a recap. Bloomdale Elmwood took on Millbury Lake on Jan. 5 at Millbury Lake High School. For results, click here.
Some kind of impressive: Bluffton pounds Cory-Rawson
Bluffton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cory-Rawson during a 101-46 blowout at Cory-Rawson High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Bluffton faced off against Fort Jennings. For more, click here.
Storm warning: Botkins unleashes full fury on Lima Bath
Lima Bath had no answers as Botkins compiled an 84-55 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Lima Bath faced off against Spencerville . For results, click here. Botkins took on Fort Recovery on Jan. 9 at Botkins High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bridgeport ekes out victory against Shadyside
A tight-knit tilt turned in Bridgeport's direction just enough to squeeze past Shadyside 76-74 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Shadyside faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central . Click here for a recap. Bridgeport took on Toronto on Jan. 9 at Bridgeport High School. For more, click here.
Too close for comfort: Caldwell strains past Duncan Falls Philo
Caldwell fans held their breath in an uneasy 57-54 victory over Duncan Falls Philo in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 16.
Recently on Jan. 8, Caldwell squared off with Beverly Fort Frye in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Caledonia River Valley jumps in front fast to dismiss Mt. Gilead in convincing tilt
Caledonia River Valley rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 108-45 win over Mt. Gilead on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Jan. 5, Mt Gilead faced off against Marion Pleasant. For results, click here.
Camden Preble Shawnee sprints past Lewisburg Tri-County North
Camden Preble Shawnee operated on Lewisburg Tri-County North and removed any chance of victory with a 65-50 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Arcanum . Click here for a recap. Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Brookville on Jan. 9 at Brookville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bloom-Carroll makes Amanda-Clearcreek walk the plank
Bloom-Carroll unleashed a hurricane force on Amanda-Clearcreek during a resounding 52-28 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
Bloom-Carroll opened with a 9-7 advantage over Amanda-Clearcreek through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 20-16 half margin at the Aces' expense.
Bloom-Carroll charged to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Aces 15-7 in the last stanza.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union . For more, click here. Amanda-Clearcreek took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Jan. 6 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School. For results, click here.
Cedarville severs Waynesville's hopes
Cedarville tipped and eventually toppled Waynesville 66-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Waynesville faced off against Carlisle . For more, click here. Cedarville took on West Jefferson on Jan. 8 at West Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.
Chillicothe Unioto outclasses Chillicothe Zane Trace
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chillicothe Unioto prevailed over Chillicothe Zane Trace 50-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall. Click here for a recap.
Cincinnati Anderson pockets narrow victory over Harrison
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cincinnati Anderson nabbed it to nudge past Harrison 49-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 16.
Recently on Jan. 8, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Walnut Hills in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Emergence: Columbus Grove eventually eclipses Kalida
Columbus Grove turned the tables on Kalida with a spirited rally to record a 52-30 win in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 16.
Kalida showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Columbus Grove as the first quarter ended.
The Bulldogs kept a 20-17 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Columbus Grove darted to a 37-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 15-6 in the final quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Kalida faced off against Defiance Tinora. For a full recap, click here.
Covington thwarts Houston Hou's quest
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Covington still prevailed 52-42 against Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
The first quarter gave Covington a 20-9 lead over Houston Hou.
The Buccs opened a giant 33-18 gap over the Wildcats at the half.
Houston Hou bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 49-39.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Houston Hou faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton . Click here for a recap. Covington took on New Bremen on Jan. 9 at Covington High School. For results, click here.
Dayton Meadowdale mows down Casstown Miami East
Dayton Meadowdale dismissed Casstown Miami East by an 89-63 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Casstown Miami East faced off against De Graff Riverside. Click here for a recap.
Defiance outlasts Sherwood Fairview in overtime classic
Defiance didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Sherwood Fairview 55-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
Defiance drew first blood by forging a 14-11 margin over Sherwood Fairview after the first quarter.
The Apaches came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at half over the Bulldogs.
Defiance broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-33 lead over Sherwood Fairview.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs and the Apaches locked in a 48-48 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Defiance, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-5 first overtime period, too.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Defiance faced off against Wauseon . Click here for a recap. Sherwood Fairview took on Liberty Center on Jan. 5 at Sherwood Fairview High School. For more, click here.
Defiance Ayersville casts spell on Paulding
The cardiac kids of Defiance Ayersville unleashed every advantage to outlast Paulding 48-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Paulding faced off against Bluffton . Click here for a recap. Defiance Ayersville took on Holgate on Jan. 9 at Defiance Ayersville. For results, click here.
Defiance Tinora engulfs Stryker in point barrage
Defiance Tinora raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-24 win over Stryker for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Defiance Tinora High.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Defiance Tinora faced off against Kalida . For results, click here. Stryker took on Edon on Jan. 11 at Edon High School. For more, click here.
Delphos St. John's gallops past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Delphos St. John's prevailed over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 44-34 at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 12, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Ada . For results, click here. Delphos St. John's took on Lima Shawnee on Jan. 9 at Delphos St. John's. Click here for a recap.
Dola Hardin Northern carves slim margin over Ada
Dola Hardin Northern survived Ada in a 41-33 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Van Buren . For a full recap, click here. Ada took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Jan. 12 at Ada High School. For more, click here.
Elmore Woodmore earns narrow win over Port Clinton
Elmore Woodmore poked just enough holes in Port Clinton's defense to garner a taut, 53-49 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Elmore Woodmore and Port Clinton fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a tight 29-22 gap over the Redskins at halftime.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Port Clinton got within 38-35.
The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.
Recently on Jan. 9, Port Clinton squared off with Oak Harbor in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Fort Loramie wins tense tussle with Convoy Crestview
Fort Loramie found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Convoy Crestview 65-59 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fort Loramie High.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Fort Loramie faced off against Minster . For more, click here. Convoy Crestview took on Arlington on Jan. 9 at Arlington High School. Click here for a recap.
Fort Loramie escapes Convoy Crestview in thin win
Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Fort Loramie passed in a 65-59 victory at Convoy Crestview's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Fort Loramie faced off against Minster . For a full recap, click here. Convoy Crestview took on Arlington on Jan. 9 at Arlington High School. For results, click here.
Fort Recovery rains down on Wapakoneta
Fort Recovery charged Wapakoneta and collected a 47-29 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Shawnee . For more, click here. Mechanicsburg took on Marion Elgin on Jan. 9 at Mechanicsburg High School. For results, click here.
Pretty portrait: Frankfort Adena paints a victorious picture in win over Piketon
Playing with a winning hand, Frankfort Adena trumped Piketon 49-39 on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Piketon faced off against Chillicothe Huntington . For results, click here. Frankfort Adena took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Jan. 9 at Frankfort Adena High School. For more, click here.
Quick jolt prompts Franklin to power past Germantown Valley View
Franklin tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Germantown Valley View 73-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Jan. 2, Franklin faced off against Bellbrook. For more, click here.
Franklin Furnace Green dances past Willow Wood Symmes Valley
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Franklin Furnace Green will take its 76-65 victory over Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Portsmouth Clay. For more, click here.
Glouster Trimble knocks off The Plains Athens
Glouster Trimble finally found a way to top The Plains Athens 60-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Jan. 8, The Plains Athens faced off against Bidwell River Valley . For more, click here. Glouster Trimble took on Chesapeake on Jan. 9 at Chesapeake High School. Click here for a recap.
Haviland Wayne Trace earns narrow win over Fort Jennings
Mighty close, mighty fine, Haviland Wayne Trace wore a victory shine after clipping Fort Jennings 69-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Fort Jennings faced off against Bluffton . For results, click here. Haviland Wayne Trace took on Delphos Jefferson on Jan. 9 at Delphos Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.
Heath squeezes past Waverly
Heath found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Waverly 53-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Waverly faced off against Minford . Click here for a recap. Heath took on Newark Catholic on Jan. 9 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
Hilliard Darby earns stressful win over Dublin Jerome
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Hilliard Darby nabbed it to nudge past Dublin Jerome 62-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Recently on Jan. 9, Dublin Jerome squared off with Worthington Christian in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Ironton St. Joseph Central snatches victory over Coal Grove
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Ironton St. Joseph Central had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Coal Grove 67-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Coal Grove faced off against Peebles . For more, click here. Ironton St Joseph Central took on South Webster on Jan. 9 at South Webster High School. Click here for a recap.
Jackson escapes close call with Logan
Jackson found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Logan 37-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Jackson faced off against Washington Court House Washington . For results, click here. Logan took on Marietta on Jan. 8 at Marietta High School. Click here for a recap.
Too close for comfort: Kettering Alter strains past Hamilton Badin
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Kettering Alter wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-45 over Hamilton Badin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
Hamilton Badin showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over Kettering Alter as the first quarter ended.
The Rams took a 26-25 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.
Kettering Alter broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-36 lead over Hamilton Badin.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas . For a full recap, click here. Kettering Alter took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Jan. 9 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School. For more, click here.
Kings Mill Kings carves slim margin over Oxford Talawanda
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Kings Mill Kings had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Oxford Talawanda 69-67 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Oxford Talawanda High.
Recently on Jan. 8, Kings Mill Kings squared off with Cincinnati West Clermont in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Lewis Center Olentangy manhandles Delaware Hayes
Lewis Center Olentangy left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Delaware Hayes from start to finish for a 49-28 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Delaware Hayes High.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Dublin Jerome. Click here for a recap.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange outlasts Louisville
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lewis Center Olentangy Orange still prevailed 67-50 against Louisville on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Louisville faced off against Norton . For more, click here. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Jan. 9 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School. For results, click here.
London survives taut tilt with Mechanicsburg
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but London had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mechanicsburg 53-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 12, London faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan . Click here for a recap. Mechanicsburg took on Marion Elgin on Jan. 9 at Mechanicsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Malvern triumphs in strong showing over Newcomerstown
Malvern didn't tinker with Newcomerstown, scoring an 80-23 result in the win column in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Malvern faced off against Smithville. For more, click here.
Marietta snatches victory over New Concord John Glenn
Marietta surfed the tension to ride to a 50-45 win over New Concord John Glenn in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Marietta faced off against Logan . Click here for a recap. New Concord John Glenn took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Jan. 9 at New Concord John Glenn High School. For a full recap, click here.
Putting it all together: Mason overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain
Mason unleashed a hurricane force on Cincinnati Colerain during a resounding 58-34 verdict at Mason High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Colerain . For results, click here. Cincinnati Colerain took on Cincinnati Elder on Jan. 9 at Cincinnati Colerain High School. For more, click here.
McArthur Vinton County holds off Washington Court House Washington
The cardiac kids of McArthur Vinton County unleashed every advantage to outlast Washington Court House Washington 59-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
McArthur Vinton County opened with a 21-15 advantage over Washington Court House Washington through the first quarter.
The Blue Lions bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 30-27.
McArthur Vinton County darted to a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings and the Blue Lions each scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 8, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Albany Alexander . For more, click here. Washington Court House Washington took on Jackson on Jan. 9 at Washington Court House Washington High School. Click here for a recap.
Over and out: McDermott Northwest punches through Portsmouth Sciotoville East
McDermott Northwest gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Portsmouth Sciotoville East 60-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, McDermott Northwest faced off against Wheelersburg . For a full recap, click here. Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Ironton St Joseph Central on Jan. 8 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School. For more, click here.
Metamora Evergreen nets nifty victory over Pettisville
Metamora Evergreen found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Pettisville 48-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Pettisville faced off against Edgerton . For more, click here. Metamora Evergreen took on Swanton on Jan. 7 at Swanton High School. Click here for a recap.
Middletown Madison denies West Milton Milton-Union's challenge
Riding a wave of production, Middletown Madison surfed over West Milton Milton-Union 45-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Middletown Madison . For a full recap, click here. West Milton Milton-Union took on Middletown Madison on Jan. 9 at Middletown Madison Senior High School. Click here for a recap.
Razor thin: Milford Center Fairbanks earns tough verdict over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
A sigh of relief filled the air in Milford Center Fairbanks' locker room after a trying 49-40 test with Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 12, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against London . For more, click here. Milford Center Fairbanks took on West Jefferson on Jan. 9 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School. For results, click here.
Monroe knocks out victory beat against Lebanon
Monroe proved to be a bridge too far for Lebanon to cross in Saturday's 56-44 decision for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Lebanon faced off against Miamisburg . For results, click here. Monroe took on Brookville on Jan. 5 at Monroe High School. Click here for a recap.
Convincing fashion: Mt. Victory Ridgemont handles North Baltimore
Mt. Victory Ridgemont gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed North Baltimore 72-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale . For a full recap, click here. North Baltimore took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Jan. 9 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School. For results, click here.
New Boston Glenwood drums Racine Southern with resounding beat
New Boston Glenwood built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 93-42 win over Racine Southern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 8, New Boston Glenwood faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley . For results, click here. Racine Southern took on Belpre on Jan. 8 at Belpre High School. For a full recap, click here.
New Bremen secures a win over Russia
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but New Bremen prevailed over Russia 60-46 on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 9, New Bremen faced off against Covington . For results, click here. Russia took on Fort Loramie on Jan. 8 at Fort Loramie High School. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington secures a win over Navarre Fairless
New Lexington dumped a victory shower on Navarre Fairless 52-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave New Lexington a 11-4 lead over Navarre Fairless.
The Panthers fought to a 19-10 half margin at the Falcons' expense.
New Lexington jumped to a 32-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
Recently on Jan. 2, New Lexington squared off with Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Pretty portrait: Ottawa Hills paints a victorious picture in win over Millbury Lake
Ottawa Hills dumped a victory shower on Millbury Lake 61-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Recently on Jan. 5, Millbury Lake squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Ottoville collects victory over St. Henry
Ottoville dumped St. Henry 51-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Ottoville faced off against Pandora-Gilboa . For more, click here. St. Henry took on Anna on Jan. 9 at St. Henry. For results, click here.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial designs winning blueprint against Mt. Vernon
No quarter was granted as Pataskala Watkins Memorial blunted Mt. Vernon's plans 62-52 on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Mt Vernon faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights . For more, click here. Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Granville on Jan. 9 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School. For results, click here.
Reynoldsburg casts spell on Grove City
Reynoldsburg surfed the tension to ride to a 71-70 win over Grove City for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Reynoldsburg faced off against Groveport Madison . For a full recap, click here. Grove City took on Hilliard Bradley on Jan. 5 at Hilliard Bradley High School. For results, click here.
Seaman North Adams survives close clash with Georgetown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Seaman North Adams wore a victory shine after clipping Georgetown 59-57 on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Georgetown faced off against New Richmond . For more, click here. Seaman North Adams took on South Point on Jan. 9 at Seaman North Adams High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sidney Fairlawn nips Waynesfield-Goshen in taut scare
A tight-knit tilt turned in Sidney Fairlawn's direction just enough to squeeze past Waynesfield-Goshen 86-78 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against New Madison Tri-Village . For more, click here. Waynesfield-Goshen took on Marion Elgin on Jan. 8 at Marion Elgin High School. For a full recap, click here.
Sidney Lehman Catholic narrowly edges Ansonia in tight triumph
Sidney Lehman Catholic fans held their breath in an uneasy 48-39 victory over Ansonia on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Ansonia faced off against Bradford . Click here for a recap. Sidney Lehman Catholic took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 9 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
South Webster slides past Oak Hill in fretful clash
The cardiac kids of South Webster unleashed every advantage to outlast Oak Hill 71-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, South Webster faced off against Ironton St Joseph Central . Click here for a recap. Oak Hill took on West Portsmouth West on Jan. 12 at West Portsmouth West High School. For a full recap, click here.
Tough tussle: Spencerville breaks free from Arlington
Yes, Spencerville looked relaxed while edging Arlington, but no autographs please after its 58-55 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Arlington authored a promising start, taking a 11-9 advantage over Spencerville at the end of the first quarter.
The Red Devils constructed a bold start that built a 31-27 gap on the Bearcats heading into the locker room.
Arlington moved a close margin over Spencerville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
An 18-13 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bearcats' defeat of the Red Devils.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Spencerville faced off against Lima Bath . For more, click here. Arlington took on Convoy Crestview on Jan. 9 at Arlington High School. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Catholic Central scores early, pulls away from South Charleston Southeastern
Springfield Catholic Central took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting South Charleston Southeastern early with an 86-49 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Springfield Catholic Central High.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Springfield Northwestern . For a full recap, click here. South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 9 at Springfield Shawnee High School. For results, click here.
St. Marys blazes early victory trail over Coldwater
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for St. Marys during a 60-43 win over Coldwater in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Coldwater faced off against Celina . For more, click here. St. Marys took on New Bremen on Jan. 5 at New Bremen High School. Click here for a recap.
Sycamore Mohawk outlasts Morral Ridgedale in topsy-turvy battle
Mixing just the right ingredients, Sycamore Mohawk cooked Morral Ridgedale 45-35 at Morral Ridgedale High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 7, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Columbus Tree of Life Christian. Click here for a recap.
Tiffin Calvert tacks win on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
Tiffin Calvert raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-37 win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale High.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont . For results, click here. Tiffin Calvert took on Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic on Jan. 3 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
Tipp City Tippecanoe sprints past Dayton West Carrollton
Tipp City Tippecanoe dumped Dayton West Carrollton 75-65 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
Dayton West Carrollton authored a promising start, taking a 16-11 advantage over Tipp City Tippecanoe at the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates took a 33-32 lead over the Red Devils heading to the half locker room.
Tipp City Tippecanoe broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 52-49 lead over Dayton West Carrollton.
Conditioning showed as the Red Devils outscored the Pirates 23-16 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Sidney. Click here for a recap.
Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day slips past Toledo Woodward
Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day's Houdini imitation was just good enough to mesmerize Toledo Woodward in a 58-57 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit dispatches Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Toledo St. John's Jesuit prevailed over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
Toronto designs winning blueprint against Matamoras Frontier
Toronto dumped a victory shower on Matamoras Frontier 54-43 at Matamoras Frontier High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
Recently on Jan. 9, Toronto squared off with Bridgeport in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Troy Christian exhales after close call with Union City Mississinawa Valley
Troy Christian's grip wasn't secure until the clock expired, but when that happened it had a 47-40 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Troy Christian faced off against Dayton Miami Valley . For results, click here. Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Jan. 9 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
Van Wert passes stress test against Bryan
Van Wert grabbed a 55-45 victory at the expense of Bryan during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
The start wasn't the problem for Bryan, as it began with a 10-8 edge over Van Wert through the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars kept a 23-19 intermission margin at the Golden Bears' expense.
Van Wert moved to a 35-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-18 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Van Wert faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local . For results, click here. Bryan took on Bowling Green on Jan. 9 at Bryan High School. For more, click here.
Vanlue grinds out close victory over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury
Vanlue swapped jabs before dispatching Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 77-76 on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
Razor thin: Versailles earns tough verdict over Bellefontaine
Versailles finally found a way to top Bellefontaine 50-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Versailles faced off against Clayton Northmont . Click here for a recap. Bellefontaine took on Urbana on Jan. 5 at Urbana High School. For more, click here.
Shaken, not stirred, Waterford cracks Reedsville Eastern
Waterford gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Reedsville Eastern 52-29 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Recently on Jan. 12, Waterford squared off with Beverly Fort Frye in a basketball game. For more, click here.
West Liberty-Salem delivers heart-wrenching defeat to St. Paris Graham
Yes, West Liberty-Salem looked relaxed while edging St. Paris Graham, but no autographs please after its 46-40 victory at St. Paris Graham High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 5, St Paris Graham faced off against Richwood North Union . Click here for a recap. West Liberty-Salem took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Jan. 9 at West Liberty-Salem High School. For a full recap, click here.
Just a bit better: West Milton Milton-Union slips past Springfield Greenon
A rugged contest ended with the right result as far as West Milton Milton-Union was concerned after a 62-55 decision over Springfield Greenon during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Recently on Jan. 9, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Middletown Madison in a basketball game. For more, click here.
West Unity Hilltop overpowers Monclova Christian in thorough fashion
West Unity Hilltop ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Monclova Christian 76-35 at Monclova Christian Academy on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
West Unity Hilltop jumped in front of Monclova Christian 16-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Cadets' offense steamrolled in front for a 44-16 lead over the Thunder at halftime.
West Unity Hilltop thundered to a 62-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Cadets outscored the Thunder 14-10 in the final quarter.
In recent action on Jan. 7, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Pettisville. Click here for a recap.
Wheelersburg comes to play in easy win over Portsmouth
Wheelersburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Portsmouth 66-41 Saturday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Portsmouth faced off against West Union . For more, click here. Wheelersburg took on McDermott Northwest on Jan. 9 at Wheelersburg High School. Click here for a recap.
Pretty portrait: Williamsport Westfall paints a victorious picture in win over Chillicothe Southeastern
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Williamsport Westfall prevailed over Chillicothe Southeastern 54-44 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Chillicothe Unioto . For a full recap, click here. Chillicothe Southeastern took on Gallipolis Gallia on Jan. 9 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy. For results, click here.
Winchester Eastern ends the party for South Point
Winchester Eastern collected a solid win over South Point in a 54-40 verdict at Winchester Eastern High on Jan. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Winchester Eastern faced off against Proctorville Fairland . For results, click here. South Point took on Seaman North Adams on Jan. 9 at Seaman North Adams High School. Click here for a recap.
Thomas Worthington collects victory over Canton McKinley
Thomas Worthington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Canton McKinley 73-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 9, Thomas Worthington faced off against Springfield . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 8 at Massillon Jackson High School. For more, click here.
Xenia overwhelms Piqua
Xenia raced away to an easy win, leaving Piqua well behind in this 76-55 decision for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Xenia High.
Recently on Jan. 9, Piqua squared off with Troy in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans grinds out close victory over Corning Miller
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans showed its poise to outlast a game Corning Miller squad for a 48-41 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 16.
In recent action on Jan. 8, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union . For a full recap, click here. Corning Miller took on Lancaster Fairfield Christian on Jan. 8 at Corning Miller High School. Click here for a recap.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.