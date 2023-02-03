Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley stomped on West Lafayette Ridgewood 61-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 3.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-12 margin over West Lafayette Ridgewood after the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.