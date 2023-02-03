Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley stomped on West Lafayette Ridgewood 61-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 3.
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley drew first blood by forging an 18-12 margin over West Lafayette Ridgewood after the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 32-19 intermission margin at the Generals' expense.
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley stormed to a 49-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-11 points differential.
The last time Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 73-65 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
