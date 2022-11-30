Wins don't come more convincing than the way Painesville Riverside put away Geneva 69-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on November 30.

Painesville Riverside drew first blood by forging a 20-15 margin over Geneva after the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.