Wins don't come more convincing than the way Painesville Riverside put away Geneva 69-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on November 30.
Painesville Riverside drew first blood by forging a 20-15 margin over Geneva after the first quarter.
The Beavers' shooting jumped in front for a 30-23 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Painesville Riverside moved to a 42-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Beavers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-5 edge.
