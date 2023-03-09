Bent but not broken: Toledo St. John's Jesuit weathers scare to dispatch Perrysburg Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Toledo St. John's Jesuit poked just enough holes in Perrysburg's defense to garner a taut, 47-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 9.In recent action on March 3, Toledo St. John's Jesuit faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Perrysburg took on Lima on March 3 at Lima Senior High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Toledo St. John's Jesuit Perrysburg High School Ohio Basketball Trending 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Martin "Marty" Moritz Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Ontario planning commission forwards Culver’s restaurant proposal to City Council One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet Event Announcements Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 Mar 11 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11 SOARING with Help, Hope and Healing Mansfield Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $40.00 Mar 11 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 11, 2023 $15-$39 See more / Submit an event