It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.
New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13 advantage over Parkersburg South at the end of the first quarter.
New Madison Tri-Village proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 36-28 advantage over Parkersburg South at the half.
New Madison Tri-Village had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Parkersburg South 51-49.
It took a 20-12 rally, but Parkersburg South were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
