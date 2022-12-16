Bellefontaine used overtime to slip past Plain City Jonathan Alder 53-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16.
Bellefontaine drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Plain City Jonathan Alder after the first quarter.
The Pioneers trimmed the margin to make it 19-18 at the half.
Bellefontaine moved to a 31-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Chieftains and the Pioneers locked in a 43-43 stalemate.
Bellefontaine's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 10-3 points differential.
