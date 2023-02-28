A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bascom Hopewell-Loudon defeated Arlington 51-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Arlington faced off against Elmore Woodmore . For results, click here. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on McComb on Feb. 24 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School. Click here for a recap.

Tags