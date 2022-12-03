With little to no wiggle room, Baltimore Liberty Union nosed past Columbus Wellington 52-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Columbus Wellington authored a promising start, taking an 18-14 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 30-25 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.
Baltimore Liberty Union darted to a 41-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions' advantage was wide enough to weather the Jaguars' 18-11 margin in the final quarter.
