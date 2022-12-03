With little to no wiggle room, Baltimore Liberty Union nosed past Columbus Wellington 52-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.

Columbus Wellington authored a promising start, taking an 18-14 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.