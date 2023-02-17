Archbold didn't flinch, finally repelling Hamler Patrick Henry 56-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 17.

The start wasn't the problem for Hamler Patrick Henry, as it began with a 20-11 edge over Archbold through the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.