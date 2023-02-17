Archbold didn't flinch, finally repelling Hamler Patrick Henry 56-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 17.
The start wasn't the problem for Hamler Patrick Henry, as it began with a 20-11 edge over Archbold through the end of the first quarter.
The Patriots took a 28-25 lead over the Blue Streaks heading to the half locker room.
Archbold broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-39 lead over Hamler Patrick Henry.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Streaks outscored the Patriots 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Archbold played in a 52-41 game on Jan. 6, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Archbold faced off against Napoleon . Click here for a recap. Hamler Patrick Henry took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Feb. 11 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School. For a full recap, click here.
