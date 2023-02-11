Arcanum Franklin Monroe topped Houston Hou 26-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 11.
Houston Hou started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe at the end of the first quarter.
The Jets' shooting moved in front for a 19-16 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Houston Hou locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Jets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 5-3 advantage in the frame.
