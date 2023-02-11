Arcanum Franklin Monroe topped Houston Hou 26-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Houston Hou started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.