Akron Hoban survives for narrow win over Pickerington Central Mar 19, 2023 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Akron Hoban fans held their breath in an uneasy 53-47 victory over Pickerington Central during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.Pickerington Central started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Akron Hoban at the end of the first quarter.The Knights' shooting moved in front for a 26-25 lead over the Tigers at halftime.Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Akron Hoban and Pickerington Central locked in a 31-31 stalemate.The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-16 edge.Recently on March 11, Pickerington Central squared off with Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a basketball game.For a complete roundup of today's boys basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Akron Archbishop Hoban High School Pickerington High School Central Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems The Economy Games And Toys Trade Trending Loudonville man involved in multi-vehicle crash that kills Illinois man AU's Macy Spielman emerges from shadow of famous Ohio football father ODOT: U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation continues Sherri Anne (Berdanier) Stewart Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for new home on Foster Street Here are some spring facts about Ohio's young wildlife Joey’s Pub & Cafe opens in downtown Crestline OSHP: Shelby motorcycle rider killed in Wednesday evening crash Mansfield was once the City of Robots Constance "Connie" C. (Young) Landis Event Announcements Mar 19 Living With a Mental Illness Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Free Mar 19 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19 Holistic Harmony Sun, Mar 19, 2023 $20/$35 Mar 19 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event