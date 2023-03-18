Akron Hoban outclasses Toledo St. John's Jesuit Mar 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Akron Hoban called "game" in the waning moments of a 49-36 defeat of Toledo St. John's Jesuit during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.Akron Hoban drew first blood by forging a 14-10 margin over Toledo St. John's Jesuit after the first quarter.The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Titans at the intermission.Akron Hoban pulled to a 42-19 lead heading into the final quarter.The Titans enjoyed a 17-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.Recently on March 11, Toledo St. John's Jesuit squared off with Cleveland Garfield Heights in a basketball game.For a complete roundup of today's boys basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Toledo St. John's Jesuit Akron Archbishop Hoban High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending Event Announcements Mar 19 Living With a Mental Illness Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Free Mar 19 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19 Holistic Harmony Sun, Mar 19, 2023 $20/$35 Mar 19 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event