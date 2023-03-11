Akron Buchtel outlasts Gates Mills Gilmour Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Akron Buchtel had its hands full but finally brushed off Gates Mills Gilmour 71-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 11.Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Akron Buchtel squared off on March 5, 2022 at Akron Buchtel High School.In recent action on March 4, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Akron Buchtel took on Cleveland VASJ on March 4 at Akron Buchtel High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gates Mills Gilmour Academy Akron Buchtel High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event