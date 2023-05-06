Windham hammers Southington Chalker May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Windham gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Southington Chalker 17-5 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.Last season, Windham and Southington Chalker squared off on April 27, 2022 at Windham High School.In recent action on April 27, Southington Chalker faced off against Orlando Agape Christian.Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southington Chalker High School Windham High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Trending Event Announcements May 7 Ohio Civil War / WWI & II Show Sun, May 7, 2023 $7.00 May 7 Storybook Trail Sun, May 7, 2023 May 7 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, May 7, 2023 Free May 8 Storybook Trail Mon, May 8, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…