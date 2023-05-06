Warren John F. Kennedy claims close encounter of the winning kind over Hartville Lake Center Christian May 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Warren John F. Kennedy defeated Hartville Lake Center Christian 2-1 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 6.Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center Christian squared off on May 26, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.Recently on April 27, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Akron Hoban in a baseball game.Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School Hartville Lake Center Christian School Ohio Baseball Sports Zootechnics School Systems Games And Toys Politics Trending Event Announcements May 7 Ohio Civil War / WWI & II Show Sun, May 7, 2023 $7.00 May 7 Storybook Trail Sun, May 7, 2023 May 7 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, May 7, 2023 Free May 8 Storybook Trail Mon, May 8, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…