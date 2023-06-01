Warren John F. Kennedy blazes early victory trail over Dalton Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren John F. Kennedy broke to an early lead and topped Dalton 7-1 during this Ohio baseball game.In recent action on May 25, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local.Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dalton High School Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School Ohio Baseball Sports Zootechnics School Systems Trending Mansfield resident killed after 3-vehicle crash Saturday in Ontario 2 people arrested after 80 neglected dogs found by Richland County authorites Shelby senior earns full ride to Ohio State University Two men new to Fugitive of the Week list, and a Mansfield woman, sought by authorities Sonic Temple festival rocking Columbus all weekend long Richland County property transfers: 2220 South Main St. sold for $8.5 million One escaped convict found dead in Ohio River, the other captured in Kentucky Open Source: Black bear reported in Mansfield ... Massachusetts Trailer Made parked at Idea Works Kitchen through June 2 serving breakfast & lunch This was the Richland County Sheriff's Department in 1968 Event Announcements Jun 2 Storybook Trail Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2 Chapel Hill UMC Annual Ice Cream Social Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Free Jun 2 Chapel Hill UMC Annual Ice Cream Social Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Free Jun 3 Ontario Kids Festival Presented by Sluss Realty Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…