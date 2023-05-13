Too close for comfort: Minster strains past Dayton Oakwood May 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fan stress was at an all-time high as Minster did just enough to beat Dayton Oakwood 4-3 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 13.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Minster High School Dayton Oakwood High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending Event Announcements May 14 MY FAITH JOURNEY Sun, May 14, 2023 Free May 14 Storybook Trail Sun, May 14, 2023 May 14 Mother's Day Buffet Sun, May 14, 2023 19.99 May 15 Storybook Trail Mon, May 15, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…