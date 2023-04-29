St. Clairsville dodges a bullet in win over Wintersville Indian Creek Apr 29, 2023 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Clairsville surfed the tension to ride to a 3-1 win over Wintersville Indian Creek for an Ohio high school baseball victory on April 29.Last season, St. Clairsville and Wintersville Indian Creek faced off on May 10, 2022 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.In recent action on April 25, St. Clairsville faced off against Wheeling Park.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Clairsville High School Wintersville Indian Creek High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Ice Hockey Journalism Trending Event Announcements Apr 30 STRUGGLES IN MY FAITH JOURNEY Sun, Apr 30, 2023 Free Apr 30 Storybook Trail Sun, Apr 30, 2023 May 1 Storybook Trail Mon, May 1, 2023 May 2 Storybook Trail Tue, May 2, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…