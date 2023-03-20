Springfield Northeastern's initial push dashes Dayton Carroll's hopes Mar 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dayton Carroll couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 9-8 to Springfield Northeastern for an Ohio high school baseball victory on March 20.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Springfield Northeastern High School Dayton Carroll High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending Loudonville man involved in multi-vehicle crash that kills Illinois man AU's Macy Spielman emerges from shadow of famous Ohio football father ODOT: U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation continues Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for new home on Foster Street Mansfield Tire & Rubber is seen through the eyes of Margaret Marlow Sherri Anne (Berdanier) Stewart Mansfield was once the City of Robots The Championship That Never Was: Eagles hope to finish what they started in 2020 OSHP: Shelby motorcycle rider killed in Wednesday evening crash Closing in on 100: McCready Interiors passes business to fourth generation in its 99th year Event Announcements Mar 21 Storybook Trail Tue, Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21 Mid Ohio Bikers Tue, Mar 21, 2023 Mar 22 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 22, 2023 Mar 23 Spring Open House Boat Show and On-Water Demos Thu, Mar 23, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event