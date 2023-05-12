Kalida barely beats Columbus Grove May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kalida posted a narrow 4-2 win over Columbus Grove on May 12 in Ohio baseball action.In recent action on May 8, Kalida faced off against Paulding.Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Columbus Grove High School Kalida High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Trending Event Announcements May 13 Mt. Hope Lutheran Church Breakfast / Lunch Sat, May 13, 2023 Donations May 13 Storybook Trail Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 Frog Needle Felting Class Sat, May 13, 2023 35.00 May 14 MY FAITH JOURNEY Sun, May 14, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…