Just a bit better: Lima Bath slips past Lima Central Catholic Mar 27, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lima Bath nabbed it to nudge past Lima Central Catholic 2-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on March 27.For a complete roundup of today's boys baseball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lima Bath High School Lima Central Catholic High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Games And Toys Trending YMCA of North Central Ohio Sports Complex Development underway Racing to the past: Iditarod sled dog success allows Mansfield native to salute Alaskan culture Richland Source to expand to full-time coverage of Shelby and the North County Shelby sophomore building R.C. Lawn Care business in YEA program Mansfield's First Congregational Church selects new senior minister Union Station in Mansfield: a lament Family-owned pizzeria brings carryout Italian food to Madison Township CAJO Healing Therapies opens Stumbo Road office Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' will launch 2023-2024 Mansfield Playhouse season Cindy Matthews Event Announcements Mar 27 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27 Candy Making Workshop Mon, Mar 27, 2023 Free Mar 28 Storybook Trail Tue, Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28 FREE SENIOR BOXES DISTRIBUTION TO THE COMMUNITY (AGE 60+ LOW INCOME) Tue, Mar 28, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event