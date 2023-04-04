Delphos St. John's flexes defensive muscle to keep Spencerville off the scoreboard Apr 4, 2023 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delphos St. John's corralled Spencerville's offense and never let go to fuel a 6-0 victory on April 4 in Ohio baseball action.For a complete roundup of today's boys baseball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spencerville High School Delphos St. John's Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Trending 2nd UPDATE: Winds leave a path of destruction through north central Ohio Richland County property transfers: 2094 Park Avenue West sold for $1.7 million City of Ontario discusses traffic calming measures on 4th Street 4 men with Mansfield ties sought by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force ODOT Construction Update: State Route 39 bridge replacement Open Source: Bellville V&M slated to reopen in mid-April Joshua James Lucius Mansfield St. Peter's bake sale set for April 4 & 5 Madison Twp. focused on clean-up in aftermath of wind storm damage Klas Hugo William Sjostedt Event Announcements Apr 4 Storybook Trail Tue, Apr 4, 2023 Apr 5 Storybook Trail Wed, Apr 5, 2023 Apr 6 Storybook Trail Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6 Maundy Thursday Service Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event