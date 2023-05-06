Defiance claims close encounter of the winning kind over Napoleon May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 2-1 victory at Napoleon's expense in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 6.The last time Defiance and Napoleon played in a 4-2 game on May 28, 2022.In recent action on April 25, Defiance faced off against Elida.Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Defiance High School Napoleon High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Games And Toys History Law Trending Event Announcements May 7 Ohio Civil War / WWI & II Show Sun, May 7, 2023 $7.00 May 7 Storybook Trail Sun, May 7, 2023 May 7 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, May 7, 2023 Free May 8 Storybook Trail Mon, May 8, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…