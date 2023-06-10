Cincinnati Moeller gallops past Lewis Center Olentangy Orange Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cincinnati Moeller notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 4-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on June 10.Recently on June 2, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Cincinnati Elder in a baseball game.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cincinnati Moeller High School Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School Ohio Baseball Sports School Systems Trade Games And Toys Trending Event Announcements Jun 11 Storybook Trail Sun, Jun 11, 2023 Jun 11 Mid-Ohio Mineral and Fossil Club - Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil, Bead, and Jewelry Show Sun, Jun 11, 2023 Jun 11 Aesop’s Fables—Teddy Bear Concert Sun, Jun 11, 2023 $5 Jun 12 Storybook Trail Mon, Jun 12, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…