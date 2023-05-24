Boys Baseball Roundup - May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No quarter given: Cambridge puts down Gnadenhutten Indian ValleyImpressive was a ready adjective for Cambridge's 11-3 throttling of Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.Edgerton pockets slim win over MontpelierEdgerton didn't flinch, finally repelling Montpelier 3-2 in Ohio high school baseball on May 24.Leipsic overcomes Defiance Ayersville in seat-squirming affairOlive Oil isn't as slim as the win Leipsic chalked up in tripping Defiance Ayersville 4-3 on May 24 in Ohio baseball action.Recently on May 18, Defiance Ayersville squared off with Kalida in a baseball game.Maria Stein Marion Local snatches victory over Convoy CrestviewPins and needles were part of the price of admission as Maria Stein Marion Local nipped Convoy Crestview 2-1 during this Ohio baseball game.New Philadelphia claims gritty victory against Dresden Tri-ValleyNew Philadelphia swapped jabs before dispatching Dresden Tri-Valley 5-4 at Dresden Tri-Valley High on May 24 in Ohio baseball action.Score no more: Pioneer North Central's defense is flawless in stopping Toledo ChristianAn electrician would've been needed to get Toledo Christian on the scoreboard because Pioneer North Central wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys School Systems Trending Not without a fight: 170-foot water tower that once supplied GM taken down in Ontario Mansfield Planning Commission sending West Park Shopping Center owners 'final warning' Lexington sister trio Sorelle finishes 4th on season 23 of The Voice Butler man, 57, killed during one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning Design work approved for Lexington-Springmill corridor improvements, including roundabout Shelby native starts excavation & land leveling business Lester Land Solutions Part I: “No Snitching” culture empowers murder in Mansfield The View from Ashland Hill 1900 Madison salutes Class of 2023 valedictorians, salutatorians & graduates Fugitives with Mansfield, Shelby, Greenwich ties sought by authorities Event Announcements May 24 Storybook Trail Wed, May 24, 2023 May 24 Senior Wednesdays Wed, May 24, 2023 Free May 24 Teen Movie Night @ the Library Wed, May 24, 2023 Free May 24 Celebrating You! Nurses Appreciation Event Wed, May 24, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…