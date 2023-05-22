Boys Baseball Roundup - May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Abracadabra: Beverly Fort Frye makes Sugarcreek Garaway's offense disappearBeverly Fort Frye's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Sugarcreek Garaway 1-0 on May 22 in Ohio baseball action.Recently on May 15, Sugarcreek Garaway squared off with Belmont Union Local in a baseball game.Bowerston Conotton Valley stonewalls StrasburgNo worries, Bowerston Conotton Valley's defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Strasburg during this Ohio baseball game.In recent action on May 8, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Caldwell and Strasburg took on Caldwell on May 15 at Strasburg High School.Bradford refuses to yield in shutout of Fort LoramieAn electrician would've been needed to get Fort Loramie on the scoreboard because Bradford wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout at Fort Loramie High on May 22 in Ohio baseball action.Close Encounter: Cambridge nips Millersburg West HolmesCambridge surfed the tension to ride to a 3-2 win over Millersburg West Holmes for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 22.Garrettsville Garfield dominates KirtlandGarrettsville Garfield earned a convincing 11-1 win over Kirtland at Kirtland High on May 22 in Ohio baseball action.In recent action on May 17, Kirtland faced off against Columbiana and Garrettsville Garfield took on Southington Chalker on May 10 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.Gnadenhutten Indian Valley nips Carrollton in taut scareGnadenhutten Indian Valley eventually plied victory away from Carrollton 5-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.New Philadelphia triumphs in strong showing over St. ClairsvilleNew Philadelphia stomped on St. Clairsville 8-3 in Ohio high school baseball on May 22.In recent action on May 16, St. Clairsville faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball School Systems Games And Toys Information Technology Trending The View from Ashland Hill 1900 ODOT: Weekly construction report in Richland County Speed Merchants: CF's Stupka, Shelby's Bowman dominate sprints at Ontario district meet 1st Ontario Kids Festival set for June 3 at Marshall Park Kemerer, NECIC, Hudson & Essex take top honors in charity chili contest Shelby native starts excavation & land leveling business Lester Land Solutions Junior Staton Madison salutes Class of 2023 valedictorians, salutatorians & graduates All Aboard! For Ohio's railroad history 4 Ontario musicians to perform in college ensembles Event Announcements May 23 Storybook Trail Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Free SENIOR BOXES DISTRIBUTION TO THE COMMUNITY Tue, May 23, 2023 Free May 24 Storybook Trail Wed, May 24, 2023 May 24 Senior Wednesdays Wed, May 24, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…