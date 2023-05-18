Boys Baseball Roundup - May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Score no more: Columbus Grove's defense breaks down McGuffey Upper Scioto ValleyFans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Columbus Grove bottled McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 15-0 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 18.In recent action on May 12, Columbus Grove faced off against Kalida.Needlepoint: Defiance Ayersville sews up Kalida in slim triumphThe cardiac kids of Defiance Ayersville unleashed every advantage to outlast Kalida 2-1 on May 18 in Ohio baseball action.In recent action on May 12, Kalida faced off against Columbus Grove.Delphos St. John's pockets narrow victory over Miller CityPins and needles were part of the price of admission as Delphos St. John's nipped Miller City 4-3 on May 18 in Ohio baseball.Blowout: Pandora-Gilboa delivers statement win over Dola Hardin NorthernPandora-Gilboa's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Dola Hardin Northern 15-5 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.In recent action on May 9, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Kalida.Van Wert Lincolnview casts spell on Fort JenningsVan Wert Lincolnview swapped jabs before dispatching Fort Jennings 5-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 18.In recent action on May 4, Fort Jennings faced off against Paulding.Warren John F. Kennedy deals goose eggs to Salineville Southern Local in fine defensive showingWarren John F. Kennedy unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Salineville Southern Local in a 12-0 shutout in Ohio high school baseball on May 18.In recent action on May 12, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Cancun Tacos & Margaritas restaurant to open in former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield Richland County Drug Court provides an alternative to incarceration Judge orders certificates of judgement against 7 Amish who refuse to pay fines A mile in her heels: Mansfield Christian student to compete for Miss Ohio Teen USA Heather Hendrix resigns as Ontario recreation director effective June 16 Operation Clean Sweep set for May 16 in Mansfield Ronald R. Moore It's official: Rollie Harper wins Democratic Party primary to be Mansfield's next law director Jodie Schumacher: 'I recognized the need the county has for experience and leadership' Mansfield’s annual Greek Festival scheduled for May 19 & 20 Event Announcements May 18 Storybook Trail Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 Between the Bookends Book Club Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Veteran Flag Raising Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Truth & Light Town Hall Thu, May 18, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…