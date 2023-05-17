Boys Baseball Roundup - May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cadiz Harrison Central trips Martins Ferry in tenacious tussleCadiz Harrison Central derailed Martins Ferry's hopes after a 4-3 verdict on May 17 in Ohio baseball action.In recent action on May 8, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against St. Clairsville.Cortland Lakeview hustles by Middlefield CardinalCortland Lakeview called "game" in the waning moments of a 5-2 defeat of Middlefield Cardinal in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 17.No quarter given: Hicksville puts down Millbury LakeHicksville recorded a big victory over Millbury Lake 13-4 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.In recent action on May 12, Millbury Lake faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Hicksville took on Bryan on May 8 at Hicksville High School.Kirtland earns solid win over ColumbianaKirtland turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 6-3 win over Columbiana in Ohio high school baseball on May 17.Convincing fashion: Lore City Buckeye Trail handles BellaireIt would have taken a herculean effort for Bellaire to claim this one, and Lore City Buckeye Trail wouldn't allow that in an 8-3 decision in Ohio high school baseball on May 17.Quick jolt prompts Ottawa-Glandorf to power past BlufftonToo much too quick, Ottawa-Glandorf opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Bluffton 9-1 at Bluffton High on May 17 in Ohio baseball action.In recent action on May 4, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Leipsic.Perry tacks win on Burton BerkshirePerry turned in a thorough domination of Burton Berkshire 10-1 during this Ohio baseball game.Poland Seminary snatches victory over Ashtabula EdgewoodA sigh of relief filled the air in Poland Seminary's locker room after a trying 7-6 test with Ashtabula Edgewood on May 17 in Ohio baseball.Richfield Revere edges Gates Mills Hawken in tough testRichfield Revere surfed the tension to ride to a 5-4 win over Gates Mills Hawken in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 17.Youngstown Ursuline blanks Geneva in shutout performanceYoungstown Ursuline's defense throttled Geneva, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Games And Toys Baseball Sociology The Economy Trending Cancun Tacos & Margaritas restaurant to open in former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield Richland County Drug Court provides an alternative to incarceration A mile in her heels: Mansfield Christian student to compete for Miss Ohio Teen USA Judge orders certificates of judgement against 7 Amish who refuse to pay fines Operation Clean Sweep set for May 16 in Mansfield Ronald R. Moore Mansfield City Council to consider $400K to help launch Sterkel Park for All It's official: Rollie Harper wins Democratic Party primary to be Mansfield's next law director Mansfield’s annual Greek Festival scheduled for May 19 & 20 Construction updates: U.S. 30 rehabilitation, Ganges Five Points Road now open Event Announcements May 18 Storybook Trail Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 Between the Bookends Book Club Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Veteran Flag Raising Thu, May 18, 2023 Free May 18 Truth & Light Town Hall Thu, May 18, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…