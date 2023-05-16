Akron Ellet pockets narrow victory over Eastlake North
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Akron Ellet nipped Eastlake North 3-2 on May 16 in Ohio baseball action.
Recently on May 4, Eastlake North squared off with Madison in a baseball game.
Fast and furious, Dayton Centerville took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Belmont and eventually earn a 20-1 decision in Ohio high school baseball action on May 16.
The last time Dayton Centerville and Dayton Belmont played in a 24-1 game on May 18, 2021.
In recent action on May 12, Dayton Centerville faced off against Mason.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley handled Vanlue 12-2 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Middlefield Cardinal's defense kept Youngstown Liberty under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 30-0 decision in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
Rossford dominated from start to finish in an imposing 14-5 win over Millbury Lake on May 16 in Ohio baseball.
In recent action on May 12, Millbury Lake faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood.
St. Clairsville's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Rayland Buckeye Local 6-0 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 16.
In recent action on May 11, St. Clairsville faced off against Steubenville.
Twinsburg's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ashtabula Lakeside 16-1 in Ohio high school baseball on May 16.
